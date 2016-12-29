Save the date for BMO Harris Bank Mesa-PHX Marathon Feb. 25

The BMO Harris Bank Mesa-PHX Marathon will be held at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. The 26-mile race begins on Usery Pass Road and ends at Mesa Riverview. There will also be a half marathon, a 10K race and a Kids 1K fun run, according to a press release.
“The Mesa-PHX Marathon is one of my favorite races,” Mayor John Giles said in the release. “The route shows off some of the east Valley’s best views and I can’t wait to participate again this year.”
The BMO Harris Bank Mesa-PHX Marathon is USA Track & Field sanctioned and certified as a Boston Qualifier. For more information about the event, visit www.thephoenixmarathon.com.
In addition to the title sponsor, BMO Harris Bank, host sponsors of the Mesa-PHX Marathon are the city of Mesa, Visit Mesa and Mesa Riverview.