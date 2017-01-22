Superstition Area Land Trust has new brochure

To complement our new logo, Superstition Area Land Trust has developed a colorful and informative brochure. It documents the beauty of the Superstition Foothills and emphasizes the need for conservation now.
Our brochure reinforces our mission statement, “To conserve the natural Sonoran Desert open spaces surrounding the Superstition Wilderness Area for this and future generations.”
The stunning photography showcases the area’s diversity of flora and fauna.
Photos highlight the recreational opportunities that include hiking, biking and equestrian.
But most importantly, our brochure explains how you can help conserve the Superstition Foothills while there is still time.
We have worked hard over the years and SALT’s accomplishments include the Superstition Area Land Plan, Lost Goldmine Trail and the Silly Mountain Restoration and Trail project.
SALT continues to offer a speakers series, interpretative hikes and an exciting new Citizen Science Program.
SALT is a 100-percent volunteer based organization. Our volunteers are the heart and soul of SALT and are invaluable partners in conserving the Superstition Foothills.
Volunteer opportunities include trail stewards, pathfinders, trail builders, ambassadors and administrative assistants.
Want to help conserve the Superstition Foothills?
We’d love to have you join us.
For information on our programs and volunteering, go to our website, azsalt.org.
Editor’s note: Charlie and Becky Goff are on the SALT Education Committee.