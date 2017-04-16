Register children for swim lessons and other summer programs in Mesa

Summer is nearly here and now is the time to get children registered for Mesa Parks and Recreation summer programs, including swim lessons, summer camps, tennis lessons and adaptive sports. Mesa residents can register now; non-residents can register starting 8 a.m. April 17, according to a press release.
Registration can be done:
• Online: https://apm.activecommunities.com/mesaaz/Home
• In person: Mesa Parks and Recreation Office, 200 S. Center St., Building No.1. Office hours are from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
• By mail: Mesa Parks and Recreation, P.O. Box 1466, Mail Stop 7010, Mesa, AZ 85211
Phone registration is not accepted. The Mesa Parks and Recreation Jump In guide is available to view all our summer offerings at http://issuu.com/cityofmesa/docs/jumpinsummer2017.
Fee assistance is also available to Mesa residents only. To qualify, residents must send in or drop off copies of current Eligibility Notification Letter from Mesa Public Schools Food Service Department Free or Reduced Lunch Program. Or, they can submit a copy of unemployment verification, nutrition assistance verification, WIC Assistance verification or AHCCCS verification.
Spring pool passes are on sale at special prices through May 20. Individual passes are $42 while family passes are $112. Passes may be purchased at the Mesa Parks and Recreation Office, 200 S. Center St., Building No.1, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday.