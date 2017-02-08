Profile on FC Arizona goalkeeper Andrew Weber

Not everybody gets the opportunity to become a hometown hero, but for FC Arizona goalkeeper Andrew Weber, that opportunity can become a reality in March.
Born in Austin, Texas, but raised in Arizona, Mr. Weber is the ideal player to help build a professional soccer organization from the ground up in Arizona.
Mr. Weber is 33 and has played professionally since 2003. He was also the goalkeeper for Phoenix FC during its inaugural season in 2013, but only played a year with them before moving on to the MLS.
“Last August I made the decision to be with FC Arizona,” said Mr. Weber. “I was a part of something here a long time ago, but the first time I came home I wasn’t really ready to be here mentally. It was great being here but MLS teams came after me, and I still wanted to grind it out at the top level.”
FC Arizona opens its inaugural season March 4 at John D. Riggs stadium at Mesa Community College. The website is fcarizona.com.
Team owner Scott Taylor is eager to have such a prolific goalkeeper in front of the nets. “Andrew’s a stud, he’s going to win a lot of games for us. He’s a real cool guy off the field as well,” said Mr. Taylor
Mr. Weber is no stranger to winning. In 2015, he won at the highest level in the U.S. – the MLS Cup as a backup goalkeeper with the Portland Timbers.
“Winning that was unbelievable, that will probably be the most memorable moment I’ll have playing soccer. There’s nothing like an MLS championship and it was really something special and I’ll always remember that,” said Mr. Weber.
Mr. Weber embraces the goalkeeper position. Goalkeepers often don’t get enough credit for what they do, but Mr. Weber enjoys leading from the back of the field.
“I bring a hard-working mindset and I like to stay positive and push guys. Whether I’m captain or not, you’re the goalkeeper and so you’re sort of the anchor for the team. I’ve always tried to lead by example and I just want the guys to feel as one,” said Mr. Weber.
Devon Grousis, an old teammate of Mr. Weber at Phoenix FC, expressed how valuable M. Weber is going to be for FC Arizona.
“He brings unbelievable wealth of experience and he’s captained a side before, he’s talented so they’re going to get the consistency of good performances,” said Mr. Grousis.
Mr. Grousis is also a big fan of the way Mr. Weber conducts himself off the field.
“He’s a funny dude so he’ll be great to have in the locker room. He’s a guy that people love to be around because he’s kind and honest,” said Mr. Grousis.
Mr. Weber’s ultimate goal off the field is to help grow the sport in Arizona. He’s not only focused on winning games for the team but he also coaches youth soccer players in his spare time.
“When you’re out there coaching the young ones, it’s fun and I give the same amount of passion I have when I’m playing to the young ones because they deserve to have my full attention,” said Mr. Weber. “I want to give the kids an avenue, I want to drive these kids to really fall in love with the sport and maybe one day they can be in our shoes.”
Mr. Weber believes this is the perfect opportunity for him to help grow soccer in Arizona.
“I’ve always wanted to come home and start trying to build things here. I think professional soccer will do very well here in the valley and I want to be a part of that movement,” said Mr. Weber. “I feel very fortunate to be here and have this opportunity and be a part of something special. We’re going to make history.”
Andrew Millan is a journalism student at the Arizona State University Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and wrote the article as a class assignment.