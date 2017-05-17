Pioneer Park in Mesa closed for major makeover

Pioneer Park, 526 E. Main St., is now closed to allow work to begin on a massive project to provide state-of-the-art amenities while preserving and improving the historic assets. The park will be closed for several months, according to a press release.
Park improvements will include a new water play plaza, installation of an iconic play structure with multiple connections provided by way of an elevated walkway, remodeling and ADA upgrades to the existing restrooms, relocation of two basketball courts, new landscaping in multiple areas, new plazas to enhance the train area and historical monuments, expanded Wi-Fi coverage, expanded infrastructure to support special events and new site furnishings and LED lighting fixtures throughout the park. Funding for the Pioneer Park improvements is from the 2012 Parks Bond approved by Mesa voters.
In addition, restoration work has begun on Southern Pacific Engine No. 2355, which has been at Pioneer Park since 1958. The train restoration work, which is being funded by private donations, is expected to take at least a year.
The target for reopening Pioneer Park is Thanksgiving 2017 with the start of Merry Main Street. A portion of the park will reopen in September, which will allow the Mesa Feastival Forest to resume its offering of gourmet food trucks and live music on Saturday evenings.