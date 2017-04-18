PHOTOS: Arena Pro stopped in Mesa

Nick Wamsley takes off to swim the 50 meter freestyle. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers) Camryn Toney just before she breaks the surface tension of the water on the 400 IM (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers) Camryn Toney on the 400 IM (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers) Katie Ledecky claps before taking to the starting blocks. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers) Dana Vollmer meets with a shy fan. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers) Mallory Biel swims the backstroke in the 400 IM. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers) Stephen Cheng arcs to start one of the heats of the 200 meter backstroke One of the 50 meter freestyle women's heats. Katie Ledecky dives into the pool to start the 400 meter IM Katie Ledecky swims the 400 IM. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers) Nathan Rodgers just begins to break the surface tension of the water during his heat of the 400 IM (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers) Petter Fredrickson arcs into the water to start his heat of the 200 backstroke (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers) Dana Vollmer answers questions from the media. She wore a green suit to announce that she and her hurband were expecting a little boy. The couple had kept the gender a secret until she came out for her race.

For the fifth consecutive year, the city of Mesa was one of five stops of USA Swimming’s 2017 arena Pro Swim Series. Skyline Aquatic Center, 845 S. Crismon Road, hosted 2017 arena Pro Swim Series – Mesa April 13-15, according to a press release.

Approximately 500 swimmers competed in Mesa, including more than 20 U.S. Olympians. They include Katie Ledecky, who won four gold medals at the 2016 Olympics; Olympic champions Nathan Adrian, Anthony Ervin and Simone Manuel; Mesa native and 2012 Olympic gold medalist Breeja Larson and Olympic gold medalist Dana Vollmer, who competed while being six months pregnant. Vollmer’s suit announced the gender of the baby, which is a boy.

Preliminary races began at 9 a.m. each day of the event with final races scheduled at 5 p.m. Swimmers compete for points and the top three finishers in each event also earn cash prizes. In addition to the single-event prize money, the overall male and female winners of the season-long series will earn a $10,000 bonus, awarded after the 2017 Phillips 66 Nationals June 27 – July 1 in Indianapolis.

As the title sponsor, arena will have on-site activities designed to strengthen the connection between today’s youth swimmers, future national teamers and their heroes and role models. The goal is to help expose the sport of swimming to a wider audience and give those closest to it even more passion for swimming.

Arena Pro Swim Series – Mesa is a major boost to tourism. In 2016, direct visitor spending was more than $308,000 at area hotels, restaurants and throughout the community according to Visit Mesa.

Sponsors of the 2017 arena Pro Swim Series – Mesa include Mesa Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities; Visit Mesa; Empire-Cat; Mesa HoHoKams and Mesa Public Schools.