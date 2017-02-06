Outdoor gym basics class Feb. 14 at Usery Mountain Regional Park

Learn how to use the fitness equipment at the outdoor gym at Usery Mountain Regional Park, 3939 N. Usery Pass Road (North Ellsworth Road) in Mesa, in a 9-10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, class. Discover circuit training and how to work different muscle groups. Bring water and closed-toe shoes. Meet at the outdoor gym. Cost is $6 per car. The website is www.maricopa.gov/parks/ usery.
