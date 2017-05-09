Mesa pools open May 27

All nine city of Mesa pools will open for the summer beginning Saturday, May 27. The pools open for public swimming at 1 p.m. most days. Skyline and Rhodes will be open on Sundays. For specific pool hours, visit www.mesaaz.gov/pools. All pools will be open daily through July 29. Mesa, Stapley, Skyline and Rhodes have extended hours in August. Skyline and Rhodes will be open on weekends through Labor Day.
Find your nearest pool and cool off with us this summer.
- Brimhall Aquatic Complex, 4949 E. Southern Ave.
- Carson Aquatic Complex, 525 N. Westwood.
- Fremont Aquatic Complex, 1101 N. Power Road.
- Kino Aquatic Center, 848 N. Horne.
- Mesa Aquatic Complex, 1630 E. Southern Ave.
- Rhodes Aquatic Complex (FlowRider), 1860 S. Longmore.
- Shepherd Aquatic Complex, 1407 N. Alta Mesa Drive.
- Skyline Aquatic Center, 845 S. Crismon Road.
- Stapley Aquatic Complex, 3250 E. Hermosa Vista
Admission fees are $2 for youth 17 and under and $4 for adults 18 and over. FlowRider rates are $5.50 for youth and $11 for adults for a one-hour ride.
Family season pool passes are on sale at a 50 percent discount and individual passes are 25 percent off through May 26. Passes are being sold at the Mesa Parks and Recreation Office, 200 S. Center St., Building No. 1, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday through May 25. A final day for pass discounts will be offered on-site at all pools 2-7 p.m. Friday, May 26.