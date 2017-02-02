Mesa Jackrabbits top the Mustangs, 48-37

The Mesa High Jackrabbit basketball team is hotter than ever, winning their eighth game in a row against the Dobson Mustangs late Tuesday night.
The Jackrabbits opened up the game with a 10-0 lead, allowing only four points in the first quarter.
Senior co-Capt. DJ Henderson led the team with 18 points in the 48-37 victory over the Mustangs.
“We could have played a lot better,” said Mr. Henderson. “Coach will get us right for the next game.”
It seems a 48-37 victory is not enough for this Mesa team. Then again, what would you expect from the defending state champions?
“I think we did alright, we played hard,” said senior co-Capt. Mark Hatch, who added 11 points in this win. “I think we need to get better defensively.”
“Defense” is the keyword of the night for the Jackrabbits.
“I thought we played well in spots, we got off to a good start,” said coach Shane Burcar. “Dobson shoots the three-point well. No. 23 (Jonathan Hunter, player for the Mustangs) started the game 3/3. He got some open shots and knocked them down. We need to get better but to come here and play a tough Dobson team, overall, I’m happy.”
Senior co-Capt. Antonio Barrarza added five points in the victory.
With this win, Mesa improves to 18-5, and they are 8-1 in their section.
The team has been playing at their championship caliber level within the eight-game win streak.
Only one team has come within 10 points of the Jackrabbits during their streak and that is the 14-7 Mountain View Toros, the 16th ranked team in the state.
The Jackrabbits have three games left on the season. They face the Toros once more and the two other teams they face have a combined record of 39-10. One being Findlay Prep, the seventh-ranked team in the nation.
Nick Ramirez is a journalism student at the Arizona State University Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and wrote the article as a class assignment.