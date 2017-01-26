Mesa Jackrabbits basketball team hopes to again win the big prize

Mesa High basketball won the big prize last season, which they hope to repeat.
Mesa went 27-4 last season and is currently 17-5. They are No. 1 in their section.
The Jackrabbits currently have four returning players from last year’s title team.
Capt. DJ Henderson is focused. Mr. Henderson understands exactly what it takes to go all the way to the promise land.
“We’ve had a couple of bumps in the road but we are continuing to get better,” Mr. Henderson said. “We’re focusing on what coach has to say and we are getting better every day in practice.”
“We are focusing on day-to-day, taking each game at a time and trying not to overlook any game,” said co-Capt. Mark Hatch, who knows the feeling of being the best in the state.
Shane Burcar entered his 11th season as the Jackrabbits’ coach this year. He has led his team to the post-season in each of the past four seasons.
“I like where we are going, the last four to five games we have been dominant on defense,” Mr. Burcar said. “But we’re a big-picture program. You lose early but you want to win the late games and get hot during the playoffs.”
The Jackrabbits have five games left on their season. The last three teams will be the biggest test the Jackrabbits have faced all season. Their last three opponents have a combined record of 50-15. One team is Findlay Prep, the sixth-ranked team in the nation.
Nick Ramirez is a journalism student at the Arizona State University Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and wrote the article as a class assignment.