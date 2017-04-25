Drowning-prevention programs help keep children safe around water

In Arizona several efforts by the Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona are underway around the state to reduce the childhood drowning rate, especially with children ages 1 to 4.
In 2015, five out of every 100,000 children drowned in Arizona. If parents are not properly educated, then there could potentially be a loss of 268 children a year due to drowning, according to Tiffaney Isaacson from Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
The Drowning Prevention Coalition’s Water SMART Babies program asks pediatricians to discuss water safety with parents of toddlers aged 9 to 12 months. Pediatricians write out “prescriptions” for water safety classes. Then, in the next couple of months, health care providers check in with parents to make sure that proper safety measures are being acted on and children are enrolled in water safety classes.
“We are giving doctors and health care provides the tools to have the conversation,” said Lori Schmidt, president of the Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona.
Parents also receive a Water SMART Babies handbook that provides information on CPR, home water safety and the importance of pool fencing and door and pool alarms.
The Water SMART Babies program originated in Florida and after the first year of it starting there was a 87 percent decrease in drownings, according to the Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona. The Arizona program was launched in 2011.
While most drownings are in pools, Ms. Schmidt said a bucket full of water is also a danger. During a recent pool check, she went to a home that had buckets filled with water and she suggested that every bucket be turned upside down when not in use.
Schmidt said it ultimately is up to families to make changes to keep their children safe.
Children are less likely to drown when parents are educated on how to keep any water area safe, Ms. Schmidt said.
Other groups are trying different approaches, including the Arizona Game and Fish Department, which has 18 kiosks at Lake Havasu, Lake Pleasant, Saguaro, Bartlett, Canyon, Mohave and Apache Lake that offer life jackets for free.
The Lifejacket Loaner Program was started in 2008 by the Ryan Thomas Foundation to encourage people to wear life jackets. They strive to keep the legacy alive of 21-year-old ASU student Ryan Thomas who drowned at Saguaro Lake, 20 feet from the shore.
Josh Hoffman, boat safety education coordinator from Arizona Game and Fish Department, said the kiosks are a model of warning to prevent drownings. “It’s more of a common-sense approach,” Mr. Hoffman said.
These life jackets are set up close to boat ramps. With these kiosks people are able to barrow a life jacket, which comes in a variety of sizes, for the day and return it when the person is done.
The kiosks are modeled after 627 kiosks that are set up in Alaska and statistics show that since these were set up in Alaska 24 children survived near-drowning accidents, said Kim Jackson, AZGFD boating and off-highway vehicle safety education program manager.
Ms. Schmidt suggests a push to wear life jackets at all times. No matter if it is by a pool or a lake, if you do not know how to swim wear a life jacket, she says.
“Arm floats are toys not life-saving devices,” Ms. Schmidt said. “You must use a Coast Guard approved life vest.”
Pool safety tips that are provided by the Drowning Coalition of Arizona are: block pool areas with correct barriers, watch your child and learn how to save a child if there is a drowning. Officials say that the best effort for drowning prevention is adult supervision.
For more information on the programs go to:
http://www.preventdrownings.org/drowning/water-smart-babies/
http://www.preventdrownings.org/drowning/life-jacket-loaner-program/
Jennifer Gordon is a journalism student at the Arizona State University Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and wrote the article as a class assignment.