Desert Challenge Games expand in Mesa and nearby cities

More than 340 athletes from 19 countries will compete in the Desert Challenge Games May 11-14 at Kino Aquatic Center and Broadway Recreation Center in Mesa, Joe Selleh Track at ASU in Tempe and Papago Archery Range in Phoenix. The Desert Challenge Games are a multi-day competition for individuals ages 7 through adulthood with a physical, visual or intellectual disability. It is the only World Para Athletics Grand Prix event in 2017 taking place in the U.S.
“It is quite the honor to host the only Grand Prix in North America. We invite you to come out and see some amazing athletes of all ages compete at the games,” Arizona Disabled Sports Executive Director Tiffany Wilkinson said in a press release.
The Desert Challenge Games feature swimming, track and field, archery and air rifle and pistol and expanded this year to four days of competition. Countries represented include Brazil, Denmark, Japan and Ghana. There will be 52 athletes from Arizona competing, including 49 registered with Arizona Disabled Sports, host organization of the event.
Arizona Disabled Sports is the leading organization in Arizona that provides athletic opportunities for individuals with all types of disability. Sponsors of the Desert Challenge Games include Mesa Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities and Mesa Public Schools.
Attendance is free and the public is encouraged to come out and support the athletes.
To learn more about The Desert Challenge Games or to view the schedule visit: www.desertchallengegames.com.