Beginning desert hike Feb. 20 at Usery Mountain Regional Park

Interested in learning how to hike in the desert? An easy hike on a level 1-mile scenic trail10-11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at at Usery Mountain Regional Park, 3939 N. Usery Pass Road (North Ellsworth Road) in Mesa, will introduce participants to the fun world of desert hiking. Learn what to carry, what to wear and how to hike safely in the desert. Meet at Area 6. Cost is $6 per car. The website is www.maricopa.gov/parks/usery.
