Arizona Game and Fish accepting online applications for 2017 fall hunts

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is accepting online applications for 2017 hunt permit-tags issued through the draw process for deer, fall turkey, fall javelina, bighorn sheep, fall bison and pheasant, according to a press release.
To apply online, visit https://draw.azgfd.gov/ and scroll down to “Apply for a Draw.” The deadline by which the department must receive all applications – online or paper – is 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) Tuesday, June 13. Postmarks do not count. Paper applications can be mailed to: Arizona Game and Fish Department, Attn.: Drawing Section, P.O. Box 74020, Phoenix, AZ 85087-1052, or dropped off at department offices statewide.
AZGFD is encouraging applicants to consider adding “PointGuard” when applying online for a hunt permit-tag. PointGuard ensures if a successful applicant is unable to participate in a hunt for any reason, the accumulated bonus points that were expended to draw that hunt permit-tag will be reinstated.
All applicants must sign up for a free AZGFD customer portal account to purchase PointGuard (visit www.azgfd.gov, click on the “My Account” button at the top of the home page, then select the “Create Account” option). PointGuard is $5 per species, per applicant, purchased at the time of completing the online application, or prior to the application period deadline.
For more information about PointGuard, visit https://www.azgfd.com/hunting/pointguard.
As a reminder, applicants must possess a valid Arizona hunting license to apply for a hunt permit-tag. That license must be valid on the last day of the application period (June 13). Licenses are available online and at department offices and license dealers statewide.