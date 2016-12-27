Arizona State Parks and Trails celebrates 60 years with free hikes Jan. 1

The National Association of State Park directors presents the fifth annual national collaboration of all 50 state park systems across America to sponsor guided “First Day Hikes” on New Year’s Day, according to a press release.
“Start the new year right by joining our state park rangers and volunteers on outdoor hikes where you’ll learn more about our state’s natural diversity,” Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said in the release. “These lands, lakes, rivers, historic places and rich natural areas offer ample recreational and educational opportunities to individuals, families, businesses and communities.”
Arizona’s “First Day Hikes” offer individuals and groups an opportunity to begin the New Year on a healthy note by exploring the beauty of Arizona, its parks and its trails. This year, there will be 60 hikes and other activates offered in state parks on Jan. 1, 2017 to celebrate the diamond anniversary of the Arizona State Parks and Trails. Additional events will be held throughout 2017 to commemorate the anniversary and will be announced at AZStateParks.com.
“We welcome everyone to get outdoors on Arizona’s trails,” Sue Black, executive director of Arizona State Parks, said in the release. “There are hikes all over the state, from brisk hikes to casual walks in the parks, you’ll find one to meet your needs.”
Keep checking AZStateParks.com/fdh for updates or changes due to weather. Note that some hikes require reservations and some don’t allow dogs so be sure to check the website for specific information on your chosen hike location.