Silent Witness reward amount increased to $5,000 for information on child sex assault suspect

The Mesa Police Department is asking for assistance from the community in identifying a sexual assault suspect.
On Jan. 9 a man entered a residence in the area of Broadway and Mesa Drive in Mesa while the occupants were sleeping. When the suspect was inside the residence, he sexually assaulted a child, police said.
A witness in the area provided the following description of the suspect: Hispanic male, approximately 18 to 30 years old,
short build with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt and shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Callers may remain anonymous. Silent Witness is offering $5,000 for information, according to a press release.