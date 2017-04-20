Police seek ID of suspect who robbed Subway at 1840 W. Southern Ave.

Mesa Police Department is seeking the identity of a suspect who robbed a Subway at 1840 W. Southern Ave.
The above pictured suspect entered the Subway at 8:47 p.m. March 25 and approached the counter. The suspect produced a black handgun, which he pointed at the victim. The suspect stated, “Give me the money” and “give me everything you`ve got,” police said.
The suspect held out a small black bank bag for the victim to place the money from the register in. The suspect then walked out of the store and went east. The suspect is described as a black male wearing a red zippered hoody, wearing a red mask with eye holes cut out and wearing black sweat pants. The handgun is described as black in color, possibly a Sig-Sauer brand.
To submit a tip on case No. 20170840666 online, go to https://www.tipsubmit.com/webtipforms/webform.aspx?id=51&AgencyID=836.
Tips can also be texted. Text “MESAPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).
For more information, go to http://www.mesaaz.gov/residents/police.