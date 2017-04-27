Open house for police chief finalists May 4

Mesa residents can meet the four finalists for Mesa police chief at a 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, open house at the Mesa Convention Center, Palo Verde Ballroom (263 N. Center St., 85201).
The individuals moving to the next steps and final interviews in the selection process are current Mesa Police Department Interim Chief Michael Dvorak; Jose Banales, chief of police for the Texas State University Police Department; Ramon Batista, assistant chief of police for the Tucson Police Department; and Robert Davis, senior vice president and practice lead for law enforcement consulting services and former chief of police for the San Jose Police Department.
The four finalists were recommended by two community panels made up of a wide range of individuals representing diverse business, neighborhood and civic interests. The next steps in the interview process will include presentations by the candidates to Mesa Police Department civilian and sworn staff followed by an interview with a peer panel of city department heads and meetings with the Mayor and City Council members