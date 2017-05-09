Officer-involved shooting near 800 S. Sirrine in Mesa

Lincoln Elementary School, 930 S. Sirrine, was temporarily closed and arriving students are being placed on a modified lock-down this morning as Mesa Police Departments investigate a nearby officer-involved shooting.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. May 9 officers responded to an order of protection violation call at a home near 800 S. Sirrine. The caller stated a male suspect was on scene threatening to light a bomb, Mesa police said.

“Responding officers located the suspect and during their contact perceived an imminent threat and the suspect was shot. The suspect has been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The scene is still active as an unknown device was located at the scene and the scene is being rendered safe. Lincoln Elementary was temporarily closed and any arriving students will be placed in a modified lock-down until further notice. Investigation ongoing,” Nik Rasheta, a Mesa Police Department media relations detective, said in a press release.

 

