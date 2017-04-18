Mesa Public Safety takes on Tempe Public Safety in a FlowRider battle April 29

The city of Mesa Police Department will team up with the Mesa Fire and Medical Department to challenge the city of Tempe Police Department and Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department in the Desert Wave Invitational FlowRider competition, presented by District 3 Councilman Ryan Winkle. The event will be held 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Rhode Junior High School Aquatic Center, 1860 S. Longmore.

The Mesa Fire and Medical Department will be grilling free hamburgers and hot dogs and Boulders on Southern and Boulders on Broadway will also be providing refreshments. There will be a raffle with prizes provided by the East Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce as well as the Mesa and Tempe Chambers of Commerce. All proceeds from the raffle will benefit the 100 Club of Arizona to benefit families of first responders.

The Rhodes swimming pool and splash pad will be open for all attendees to enjoy while the two cities face off in the surfing competition on the FlowRider, a wave pool that is a cross between skateboarding, snowboarding and wakeboarding. The historic Mesa Fire Truck will also be in attendance.

“This has been a popular event in the past and I want to keep the tradition alive, but with a few of my own personal touches,” said Councilman Winkle, who took office this past January. “It will be a great opportunity for families to come out and enjoy the pool and the weather, watch a fun competition between neighboring communities and help raise money for a fantastic cause.”

For more information on the Desert Wave Invitational, contact District 3 Council Assistant Jared Archambault at 480-644-6275 or at jared.archambault@mesaaz.gov.

Above, the Public Safety Divisions (fire and police) of Mesa and Tempe participated in the Flow Rider Challenge Aug. 15, 2015. (Photo by Rick Montemorra of Mesa Fire and Medical Department)

