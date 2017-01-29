Mesa plumber Michael Duane Mullet found guilty of fraud and theft

Michael Duane Mullet

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced on Jan. 27 that a jury found Michael Duane Mullet, a Mesa plumber, guilty of multiple counts of fraud and theft. Mr. Mullet used a plumbing fraud scheme to steal more than $16,700 while working at Lawson Family Plumbing, according to a press release.

Mr. Mullet convinced 34 customers to pay him directly for plumbing work from April to August 2014. Mr. Mullet then deposited the checks into his bank account. The Mesa Police Department launched an investigation after a concerned customer called Lawson Family Plumbing to report Mr. Mullet’s suspicious activity. In May 2016, a state grand jury indicted Mr. Mullet on multiple counts of fraudulent schemes and artifices and one count of theft. Mr. Mullet will be sentenced on March 3, according to the release.

Detective Fred Bamonte from the Mesa Police Department led the investigation.

Assistant attorneys general Kim Ortiz and Nick Klingerman prosecuted the case, according to the release.

