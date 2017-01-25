Mesa man to serve 12-18 years for bank robberies including 1 in Apache Junction

A Mesa man arrested in connection with three East Valley bank robberies – including an Apache Junction credit union – has taken a plea deal and will serve 12 to 18 years in prison, the FBI has told the Apache Junction Police Department.
On Oct. 28, 2015 AJPD responded to Pinal County Credit Union, 290 S. Phelps Drive in Apache Junction, on a report of a bank robbery.
“By the time officers arrived, the suspect had fled the scene. AJPD Detectives Gary Vance and Chad Southwick were joined by FBI Agent Woods and together they proceeded to interview witnesses,” Serene Carney, AJPD community resource coordinator, said in a press release.
“Witnesses reported the bank robber was a white male in his 50s, wearing a dark blue shirt, gray sweater, blue jeans and a black ski mask. Witnesses stated he entered the bank demanding money while pointing a handgun at customers and employees. Through interviews AJPD Detective Vance was able to determine a possible getaway vehicle,” Ms. Carney said.
With the cooperation of the Gilbert Police Department, FBI and AJPD, the suspect was linked to three other bank robberies in the Phoenix Valley area and identified as Dennis Tigue, 56, of Mesa. Through the joint investigation, Mr. Tigue was located and taken into custody in Gilbert by the FBI, she said.
“In January, FBI Agent Woods notified AJPD Detective Vance that Tigue had taken a plea agreement for 12-18 years for the three bank robberies in federal court,” Ms. Carney said.