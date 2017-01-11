Mesa Fire/Medical Department offers free immunizations

Mesa Fire/Medical Department offers a free immunizations clinic 5-7 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month, including Jan. 11, at Superstition Springs Center, 6555 E Southern Ave. The clinic is downstairs next to Sears and available for children from birth to age 18, according to http://www.mesaaz.gov/home/showdocument?id=16627.

All childhood immunizations are provided, Parent or guardian should provide all immunization records.
To be eligible for these free immunizations, the child must: be covered by Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System, be uninsured, have insurance that does not cover immunizations or be Native American or an Alaskan Native.

Children with private insurance that covers 100 percent of immunizations must visit their private health care provider.

