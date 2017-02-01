Video: Mesa firefighters train by cutting into donated Gulfstream jet

Mesa Fire and Medical Department personnel on the morning of Jan. 31 trained in cutting into a donated Gulfstream jet at Gate 3 at Mesa Falcon Field Airport, 4800 E. Falcon Drive in Mesa. The airplane was donated by Artur Niewiadowski, owner of Damri Muay Thai in Avondale. Allyson Gerrard, Damri Muay Thai PR coordinator, said in an e-mail that Mr. Niewiadowski decided to donate this jet because he recognized this opportunity for MFMD to stay innovative with their training. (Video by Richard H. Dyer).
Firefighters viewed through a window opening on one side of the jet. (Video by Richard H. Dyer).
A firefighter uses a hammer to break away a door that was cut with a chop saw. (Video by Richard H. Dyer).
