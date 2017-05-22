Mesa council to vote on purchase of $54,793 911 back-up recording system

The Mesa City Council at a meeting Monday, May 22, will consider the ratification of an emergency purchase of a 911 back-up recording system as requested by the Mesa Fire and Medical Department. The meeting begins at 5:45 p.m. in the council’s chambers, 57 E. First St. The meeting agenda is a http://mesa.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.

The $54,793.08 purchase from Goserco Inc. (a Mesa business) is funded by authorized 2013 public safety bonds.

The system will provide a redundant 911 recording system. The system is necessary because the city is required to record all dispatch
communications. The current system must occasionally go off-line. The redundant system will ensure dispatch communications are recorded without interruption. The purchase was expedited to comply with regulations, according to the agenda.

