Former Cardinals player fatally strikes daughter with truck, Mesa police say

A photo of the scene from CBS5News (from http://www.cbs5az.com/story/35155967/mesa-pd-3-year-old-girl-dies-after-being-struck-by-her-fathers-truck-in-driveway)

Mesa police say a 3-year-old girl was hit and killed in her driveway by her father’s truck. Police later identified the father as former Arizona State University and Arizona Cardinals football player Todd Heap.

It happened around 3:45 Friday, April 14, at a home in the Las Sendas gated community near Power and McKellips roads in northeast Mesa.

Police first responded to a call of a car/pedestrian accident at the home.

Once there, officers learned that a 3-year-old female was in the driveway “when her father moved a truck forward, striking her,” according to police.

The girl was taken to a local hospital, but she did not survive.

Detectives are continuing the investigation, police said.

