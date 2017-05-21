Contract for Mesa police heavy-duty ballistic body armor to be considered by council

The Mesa City Council at a meeting Monday, May 22, will consider a three-year term contract of $80,000 annually from Tyr Tactical LLC for heavy-duty ballistic body armor for the Mesa Police Department SWAT. The meeting begins at 5:45 p.m. in the council’s chambers, 57 E. First St. The meeting agenda is a http://mesa.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
The initial purchase ($36,248.20) is from a grant funded by the Arizona Department of Homeland Security, according to the agenda.
SWAT team members require specialty body armor systems that provide coverage protection from small-weapons fire and the ability to carry extra equipment for these situations. The SWAT team will be replacing 10 sets that have exceeded their warrantied service life of five years. This contract will also be used to purchase additional vests as necessary.