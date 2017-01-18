Mesa police host community meeting Jan. 18 concerning child sexual assault

The Mesa Police Department will hold a community meeting Jan. 18 to discuss a recent case involving the sexual assault of a child.
The sexual assault occurred on Jan. 9 when an unknown male subject entered a residence while the occupants were sleeping. Sgt. Dave Meicke from the Mesa Family Advocacy Center will be present to provide information to community members at 6 p.m. at Holmes Elementary School, 948 S. Horne in Mesa, police said.
“When these type of events occur, it is important for our department to maintain an open line of communication with citizens who may have questions or concerns,” Detective Nik Rasheta, in media relations for MPD, said in a press release. “This meeting will provide an opportunity to give information regarding this incident and to provide general crime prevention tips while strengthening our community partnership as we seek assistance in identifying the perpetrator of this crime.”