Adult and child died in house fire, Mesa police said

An adult and a child were found dead in a house fire May 2, Mesa police said.

Mesa Police Department and Mesa Fire and Medical Department units responded at approximately 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 500 block of South Country Club Drive regarding smoke in a residence, police said.”Mesa fire/medical units made entry into the residence and determined the source of the smoke was a nearly extinguished fire inside one of the bedrooms. Fire/medical units also located two deceased individuals inside the bedroom, an adult and one small child,” Nik Rasheta, Mesa police media relations detective, said.
This investigation is ongoing, the detective said.

