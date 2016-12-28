$5,000 reward offered for information on gun shop burglary

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Mesa Police Department are announcing a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft of firearms from Black Rock Arms, a federally licensed gun dealer at 2653 W. Baseline Road in Mesa.
At approximately 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 14, a burglary occurred at the gun store and 23 firearms were stolen. Unknown male suspect(s) gained entry into the gun store by cutting through a common wall from the vacant adjoining business, according to a press release.
The Mesa Police and ATF are soliciting the public’s help to come forward with any information that will help investigators identify and arrest the gun thieves.
“Anyone with information concerning this theft of guns are encouraged to call the Mesa Police Department. The last thing we need during the holidays are additional crime guns fueling criminal violence on our streets,” Thomas Atteberry, ATF special agent in charge, said in the release.
This joint investigation is being conducted by the Mesa Police Department and ATF. Anyone having information about the theft or the suspects should call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211 or Silent Witness at 480-Witness.