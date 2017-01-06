Rep. Paul A. Gosar: Arizonans can celebrate with bipartisan gift

On the president signing into law the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2017 which included a Gosar-McCain sponsored bill H.R. 4601, legislation that will resolve a non-controversial legal hurdle allowing for the pursuit of new economic development projects within the city of Flagstaff: Arizonans can celebrate an early, bipartisan Christmas gift this year in the form of new jobs and economic growth in Flagstaff at no cost to taxpayers.
I’m proud to have worked closely with Sen. McCain, BNSF Railroad and the city of Flagstaff to pass this important legislation into public law.
This commonsense bill will ensure that private land is utilized for commercial development and will not revert back to the federal government as a result of an outdated provision from the 1860s.
As one of the fastest growing regions in the country, it is critical that federal law supports economic growth and not impede job creators from building a stronger Arizona.
Rep. Paul A. Gosar
District 4
Arizona
The opinion page features letters to the editor. To submit a letter, email mesanews@newszap.com. Letters are not the views of the Mesa Independent or Independent Newsmedia Inc USA.