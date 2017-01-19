Myrna Burdick: Loved the javelina photos, but don’t feed the wildlife

Jan 19th, 2017 · by · Comments:

Gigi Goldstein’s photographs of the javelinas fighting over the birdseed were great.  But why was there that much seed on the ground?

I know that some neighborhoods in Gold Canyon purposely entice wild animals  into their area so all the neighbors can delight in their antics.

Having worked with wildlife in another state for 10 years, I know how dangerous they can be. And, habituating them to being used to humans can end up being their death sentence when the animals get too familiar, injure a human or their pets. Or one of the neighbors does not like living in a javelina haven.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department discourages such enticing activities.  Please let the animals of our state be wild and not dependent on humans for food nor to provide entertainment.

Myrna Burdick
Apache Junction

    The opinion page features letters to the editor. To submit a letter, email mesanews@newszap.com. Letters are not the views of the Mesa Independent or Independent Newsmedia Inc USA.

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie