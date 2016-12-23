Holly Stuber: Flag-stealing legislation’s cost to taxpayers a bad idea

It seems that our legislators are more interested in trying to gain political capital by appealing to patriotic emotions rather than address real issues facing our state. John Kavanaugh has introduced SB1009 to make stealing a flag a felony. While I understand the moral outrage and resulting anger of someone stealing a flag, let’s think about things with a bit of pragmatism.
While I do not have specific information about how police departments work, I think that most likely more resources are devoted to felonies than misdemeanors. Prosecutors would also use resources in their role of bringing the case to trial and seeing it through (or creating a plea arrangement). Then if there was a conviction, the sentence would be carried out in a prison rather than the local jail. I don’t know the details on that, but I think prison time costs the tax payers a bit more than local jail.
From a very practical standpoint, the cost to the taxpayers, SB 1009 is a bad idea.
Please let your legislators know that they work for you and the well being of the citizens of this state. We have pressing needs in the areas of housing, employment, education, healthcare and more. Lets stop wasting time inciting outrage and address the real concerns impacting the citizens of Arizona.
Holly Stuber
Apache Junction
