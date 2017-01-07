Volunteers needed for Jan. 24 count of homeless in Mesa

The city of Mesa is looking for volunteers to participate in the Maricopa Association of Governments 2017 Point-In-Time Homeless Count 5 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Jan. 24. The goal is to better understand how many individuals are experiencing homelessness in the community and be better equipped to meet their needs, according to a press release.
The MAG 2017 Point-In-Time Homeless Count is a one-day street count to determine the number of people experiencing homelessness in Maricopa County during a given point in time. The count includes a brief survey to identify some of the characteristics of people experiencing homelessness in our community. Cities, such as Mesa, that receive federal funding for homeless assistance from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development are required to conduct an annual comprehensive count. This helps local governments and nonprofit organizations more effectively allocate resources necessary to meet the needs of the homeless population.
Volunteers, who must be 18 or older, will be deployed in groups of three or four to count and interview homeless individuals and their families in various parts of Mesa. The volunteers will be required to attend a volunteer training session prior to the count. The training session will be held 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Mesa Fire Station 201, 360 E. First St. An alternate training session will be held 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at Bethany Bible Church, 6060 N. Seventh Ave. in Phoenix.
To register, visit www.mesaaz.gov/PITCount. The deadline for registration is 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16.