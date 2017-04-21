Traffic restrictions on north Higley Road due to water mainline break
Emergency repairs are being made due to a water mainline break on North Higley Road. Northbound traffic is restricted to one lane on Higley between McDowell Road and Thomas Road until repairs have been completed. The duration of repairs is unknown at this time, according to a city of Mesa press release.
Customers affected by disruption in water service may contact 480-644-2262 for further information.
