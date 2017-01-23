Thunderbirds Charities awards $75,000 grant to Save the Family programs

In an effort to address the backlog of homeless families in need of housing and services, Save the Family in Mesa was awarded a $75,000 grant from Thunderbirds Charities. Funding will support the Homeless Families Intervention Project and will be directed toward case coordination and programs for children including drop-in childcare, Little KidsWorks and Youth Enrichment and Achievement, according to a press release.
Thunderbirds Charities, a nonprofit organization formed in 1986 to distribute monies raised through the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament, raised more than $9.3 million from the 2016 tournament to benefit Arizona charities.
“We are deeply grateful for this incredibly generous support from Thunderbirds Charities,” Save the Family CEO Jacki Taylor said in the release. “This funding will make a big difference in achieving our goal to serve more than 650 families this year, including over 1200 children.”
Despite a significant loss of federal funding over the past four years, Save the Family has been able to increase the number of families served by more than 30 percent.
“One of the primary reasons we’ve been able to reach more families is because of funding support from community-focused organizations like Thunderbirds Charities,” Ms. Taylor said in the release. “They are truly making a difference in the community.”
For more information about Save the Family, visit www.SavetheFamily.org. For more information about Thunderbirds Charities, visit www.thunderbirdscharities.org.
About Save the Family
Save the Family Foundation of Arizona is a 501(c)(3) non-profit agency based in Mesa and has been serving the community since 1988. Last year, Save the Family and its partner agency, the Affordable Rental Movement of Save the Family, provided housing and supportive services for nearly 600 homeless and impoverished families. Their programs are provided throughout the East Valley. Homeless and working poor families are provided a place to live while gaining the necessary skills to become self-sufficient for a lifetime. For information, visit www.savethefamily.org.
About Thunderbirds Charities
Thunderbirds Charities is a non-profit organization formed in 1986 to distribute monies raised through the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament. The Thunderbirds Charities Board consists of 15 board members from varying professional backgrounds. The mission of Thunderbirds Charities is to assist children and families, help people in need and improve the quality of life in our communities. The organization’s giving is directed toward organizations based or with a significant presence in Arizona. For more information, visit www.thunderbirdscharities.org.