Pavement-restoration fees to be used for street maintenance

The Mesa City Council at a meeting Monday, Jan. 9, is to discuss adding pavement-cut restrictions, pavement restoration fees and other regulations to the Mesa City Code concerning construction work in the city right-of-way.
The meeting begins at 5:45 p.m. Jan. 9 in the council chambers, 57. E. First St. The agenda will be posted at http://mesa.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx. The ordinance was introduced at a Dec. 12 council meeting.
The pavement-restoration fees collected will be used for street maintenance, rehabilitation and reconstruction. Adopting the proposed amendments and pavement restoration fee will have an overall revenue increase of approximately
$40,000 per year, according to the agenda item for the Dec. 12 meeting.
The city of Mesa has been looking at options to better utilize public funds in the face of rising street-maintenance costs. In addition, the city would like to decrease negative traffic impacts for private businesses and the driving public. City staff reviewed other municipal right-of-way programs in neighboring communities and utilized similar, and in most cases, the exact same language from their city codes, in Mesa’s draft proposal, according to a council report.