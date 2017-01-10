Notice regarding underground buried gas lines

In order to maintain the safest system possible and avoid any potential hazards of corrosion or leakage in this portion of the piping system, the City of Mesa encourages customers to periodically inspect their piping for leaks and corrosion (rust). If an unsafe condition is discovered and repairs are needed, a licensed industry professional can assist in repairing customer piping.
The city of Mesa’s highest priority is public safety. Working together we can provide the safest and most reliable energy service for everyone. It is our commitment to provide a safe energy alternative to you, our valued customer.
If you have any questions regarding customer buried piping, visit mesaaz.gov/energy or call 480-644-4552.