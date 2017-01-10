Notice regarding underground buried gas lines

Jan 10th, 2017 · by · Comments:
The city of Mesa owns, operates and maintains the gas piping system up to and including the meter found outside a home or business.  Piping from the gas meter to each gas appliance belongs to the property owner and is their responsibility to maintain. This piping, much like the plumbing and electrical systems, needs to be maintained.  This also includes the gas piping to any outdoor appliances such as barbecue grills or pool heaters, according to a press release.

In order to maintain the safest system possible and avoid any potential hazards of corrosion or leakage in this portion of the piping system, the City of Mesa encourages customers to periodically inspect their piping for leaks and corrosion (rust).  If an unsafe condition is discovered and repairs are needed, a licensed industry professional can assist in repairing customer piping.

The city of Mesa’s highest priority is public safety.  Working together we can provide the safest and most reliable energy service for everyone.  It is our commitment to provide a safe energy alternative to you, our valued customer.

If you have any questions regarding customer buried piping, visit mesaaz.gov/energy or call 480-644-4552.

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie