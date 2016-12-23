Mesa Regional Dispatch Center and Emergency Operations Center dedicated

A dedication ceremony was held Dec. 22 for the new Mesa Regional Dispatch Center and Emergency Operations Center, 708 W. Baseline Road. The facility more than doubles the size of the existing dispatch and emergency operations centers, according to a press release.
“It is important for our dispatchers to have the space and equipment required to answer emergency calls and the ability for the region to respond to large scale emergencies,” Mayor John Giles said in the release. “The new Mesa Regional Dispatch Center and Emergency Operations Center does just that for Mesa and our partner agencies.”
The Mesa Regional Dispatch Center will continue to dispatch for the city’s partner agencies: Gilbert Fire and Rescue, Superstition Fire and Medical District, Queen Creek Fire and Medical and Rio Verde Fire District.
“This new facility puts Mesa at the forefront of public safety,” Vice Mayor Dennis Kavanaugh said in the release. “It is centrally located in west Mesa and the larger space will certainly help all of the public safety agencies continue to keep Mesa and our region a safe place to live and work.”
The dispatch center will have 13 workstations with room to expand, replacing a facility with eight workstations. There will also be office space, a lounge, a fire dispatch training room, two nurse’s stations and a “quiet room” to allow a dispatcher to decompress after handling stressful calls. The dispatch area is approximately 3,500 square feet compared to the current facility which has approximately 1,600 square feet.
The Emergency Operations Center will have a large panel video wall flanked by two smaller video walls along with 37 seats/work stations. The new center for emergency operations will have approximately 2,300 square feet compared to the current facility which has 984 square feet.
“This opportunity to have a facility committed to giving us the infrastructure to better serve our city and the neighboring communities we serve reinforces the commitment our City leaders and our organization have to assuring we can provide protection and support to all of our stakeholders valleywide and here in the east valley,” Mesa Fire and Medical Assistant Chief Cori Hayes said in the release.
The Mesa Regional Dispatch Center dispatches almost 100,000 calls per year with the call volume increasing approximately 5 percent per year in each of the last four years. The new facility has the capacity to handle additional call volumes as well as the potential to add new dispatch partners.
Funding for the new dispatch and emergency operations center is from the city of Mesa 2013 public safety bonds and 2004 fire bonds to purchase the land and existing buildings and from the 2008 and 2013 public safety bonds for design and construction. The City recently received a grant from the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community to furnish and equip the emergency operations center.
Construction began in June and the facility is expected to be fully operational by April. CORE Construction is the contractor and HDA Architects is the main design firm.