Mesa Leadership Program accepting applications for 2017-18 class

The Mesa Leadership Program is seeking qualified applicants for the 2018 class. The program provides an exclusive opportunity to learn about Mesa. There are nine class days usually held on the first Friday of each month, August through April. The classes focus on topics of interest to Mesa leaders such as Mesa history, education, government, sustainable growth, public services, business advocacy, arts and culture, justice and economic development. The curriculum is augmented by a series of educational tours and field trips not normally available to the public, as well as an opportunity to spend a day with the community leader of a participant’s choice.
Two open houses are scheduled for people who want to learn more about the program. The first will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at The Market Builder, 5135 E. Ingram St. in Mesa (near McKellips and Higley roads). The second is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at the Mesa Chamber of Commerce, 40 N. Center St. Suite 104 in Mesa (near Center and Pepper streets).
“The excitement for the 2017-2018 program year is growing. The more the 700 graduates of the Mesa Leadership program have gone on to serve as leaders in business and government. They serve on city and nonprofit boards, as well as, the boards of local civic and social organizations,” Brian Lawson, recruitment chair and 2015 graduate of the program, said in a press release.
The Mesa Leadership program is affiliated with the Mesa Chamber of Commerce. Applications and an overview of the program can be obtained at the Mesa Leadership website http://mesaleadership.org. Completed applications can be delivered to the Mesa Chamber of Commerce at 40 N. Center St. Suite 104, Mesa, AZ 85201. Contact Brian Lawson at brian@themarketbuilder.com or 480-641-6205 with any additional questions. Applications are due by May 15.