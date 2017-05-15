Mesa City Council to consider increasing utility costs

The Mesa City Council at a meeting Monday, May 22, will hold a public hearing and vote on modifications to terms, rates, fees and charges of city-owned utilities. The meeting begins at 5:45 p.m. in the council’s chambers, 57 E. First St. The meeting agenda is a http://mesa.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
The changes are for electric utility services, natural gas utility services, water utility services, wastewater utility services, solid waste utility services and utility service fees, according to the agenda.
The rate adjustments are recommended to be effective July 1, 2017, and are consistent with the revenue requirements of the proposed budget plan for fiscal year 2017-18. The forecasted expenses for each utility are compared to the forecasted revenues based on the current rates, according to an April 13 council report from Candace Cannistraro, management and budget director; Scott Bouchie, environmental management and sustainability director; Frank McRae, energy resources director; and Jake West, water resources director.
The increase in revenues needed to accommodate the increased costs for each utility and the enterprise fund as a whole are (by utility and revenue):
- Electric, $180,000.
- Natural gas, $467,000.
- Water, $4,491,000.
- Wastewater, $2,846,000.
- Solid waste, $1,490,000.
Total of above: $9,474,000.
The method of implementation of rate adjustments can vary from year to year based on the needs and goals of the individual utilities. The impact on individual customers can vary based on the method of implementation and the customer consumption, according to the report.
The following rate adjustments are being recommended:
Solid waste
- All residential rates, bulk item pick-up and appliance collection: 3.5 percent increase.
- Front-load rates: Overall 2.5 percent increase.
- Roll-off green waste rate: 4.9 percent increase.
Electric
- Residential customers: system service charge increase of $1.25 per month.
- Residential customers: no adjustment to the energy usage charge Non-residential customers: no adjustment to any components.
Gas
- All customers: system service charge increase of $0.75 per month.
- All customers: no adjustment to the usage charge.
Water
- 3.5 percent increase across most customer classes and rate components.
- Residential usage charge – tier 3: 6.5 percent increase and tier 4: 9.5 percent increase.
- Interdepartmental (Large Turf): no adjustment.
- Restructure of residential services demand tiers – implement year three of five-year plan.
Wastewater
- 4 percent increase across most customer classes and rate components.
- Interdepartmental: no adjustment.
Learn more at http://mesa.legistar.com/LegislationDetail.aspx?ID=3019056&GUID=89313996-8C0F-4D56-9319-C99F0E29A923.