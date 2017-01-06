Mesa City Council swearing-in ceremony Jan. 12

The swearing-in of Mesa Mayor John Giles and three new city council members is 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 at the Mesa Arts Center’s Piper Theater, 1 E. Main St.
Mark Freeman will be sworn in to represent District 1 in northwest Mesa, Jeremy Whittaker will represent District 2 in central Mesa and Ryan Winkle will represent District 3 in southwest Mesa.
The ceremony is free and open to the public. Doors to the theater open at 5:30 p.m. and the ceremony is followed by reception at the outdoor Alliance Pavilion.