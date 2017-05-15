Medical-marijuana businesses may be allowed near churches

The Mesa Planning and Zoning Board on Wednesday is to vote on removing a requirement that medical-marijuana facilities be 1,200 feet from churches outside residential zoning districts. The meeting begins at 4 p.m. May 17 in the upper level council chambers, 57 E. First St. The agenda is at http://mesa.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Board members will vote to recommend approval or denial to the Mesa City Council on the proposed zoning ordinance amendment to Section 11-31-34 regarding medical marijuana facilities, including dispensaries, cultivation facilities and infusion facilities.
“The impetus to make these changes is based on experience we are having in implementing the current separation of 1,200 feet. Because churches can locate in any zoning district and do not require any special permitting, they can easily locate in industrial and commercial centers without staff being aware they are there. We have had two instances where there has been a church with very little signage in a strip center that went unnoticed by staff and the applicant early in the review process,” John Wesley, city of Mesa planning director, said in a planning and zoning board report.
“Staff recommends amending the code to remove the setback for churches located in zoning districts other than a residential district; the 1,200-foot separation would remain for churches located in residential zoning districts (RS, RM, DR, T3N, T4N, and T5N Districts). The reason being if a church chooses to locate in a non-residential area they must expect and understand that there will be a variety of uses and activities around them, some that may be very intense. Typically, these are generally small churches that will generally be occupied during times when the dispensary or cultivation facility will be closed,” Mr. Wesley said in the report.
In 2010 Arizona voters approved a ballot measure allowing for the use of medical marijuana in Arizona. Mesa, along with all other jurisdictions in Arizona, amended its local regulations to address this new use, according to the report.
The zoning regulations for medical marijuana facilities include both cultivation facilities and dispensaries. The regulations, as adopted by the Mesa City Council, include restricting the use to industrial zoning districts and separation requirements from other uses (schools, churches, libraries, parks) where youth may congregate, according to the report.