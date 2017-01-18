Limited tickets available for Mayor John Giles’ State of the City Breakfast

Mesa Mayor John Giles speaks to 500 people at the Feb. 3, 2015, state of the city address at the Mesa Convention Center, 201 N. Center St. (Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA)

There are just a few tickets left for Mayor John Giles’ State of the City Breakfast on Jan. 31 at the Mesa Convention Center, 201 N. Center St. The 7-9 a.m. networking breakfast and Mayor Giles’ annual message is presented by the Mesa Chamber of Commerce and tickets can be purchased online at www.mesachamber.org/events.

It will also be shown on Mesa Channel 11 or www.mesa11.com/live where it will be broadcast live at 8 a.m.

After the live broadcast, the program will be posted at www.mesaaz.gov/stateofthecity and rebroadcast on Mesa Channel 11. Look for program listings at http://mesa11.com/schedule.

Mayor Giles will take the stage to highlight some of Mesa’s successes in 2016 and talk about his goals for 2017. His State of the City topics will include economic development, education and community engagement.

Mayor Giles is encouraging residents to share their thoughts on social media. Use the hashtags #NextMesa and #SOTC2017 on Facebook, Twitter and/or Instagram.

 

