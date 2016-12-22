Mayor John Giles’ 2017 State of the City breakfast Jan. 31

Mayor John Giles’ State of the City Breakfast, hosted by the Mesa Chamber of Commerce, will be held at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the Mesa Convention Center.

Mayor Giles will take the stage to highlight some of Mesa’s successes in 2016 and talk about his goals for 2017. His State of the City topics will include economic development, education and community engagement, according to a press release.

“I enjoy being able to reflect on the previous year, celebrate our successes and share my NextMesa vision,” Mayor John Giles said in the release. “It is exciting to show that Mesa is an innovative community where businesses and families thrive.”

The Mayor’s annual State of the City Breakfast is an opportunity for businesses, organizations and residents to connect on opportunities that will take our city to the NextMesa.

Tickets to the breakfast can be purchased online at www.mesachamber.org. The full program will run on Mesa Channel 11 and be available to watch online at www.mesa11.com.

 

