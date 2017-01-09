Liquor licenses sought for All Pierogi Euro Kitchen, Café Mix

The Mesa City Council at a meeting Monday, Jan. 9, will consider new Series 12 Restaurant Licenses for All Pierogi Kitchen LLC, 1245 W. Baseline Road, and for Café Mix/Lunar House LLC, 4405 E. McKellips Road Suite 106. The meeting begins at 5:45 p.m. in the council’s chambers, 57 E. First St.
All Pierogi Euro Kitchen serves lunch and dinner. Nataliya Koshalko is the agent. The previous license held by Euro
Kitchen LLC will revert back to the state.
Café Mix serves lunch and dinner. Sami Ibrahim is the agent. The previous license held by Warina LLC will
revert back to the state.
A series 12 restaurant license allows on-site consumption of all types of alcohol.
The council is slated to make a recommendation to the Arizona Department of Liquor License and Control. Pending applications before the Arizona Department of Liquor License and Control can be viewed here.