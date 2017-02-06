Liquor license sought for St. Bridget Catholic Church event

Feb 6th, 2017 · by · Comments:

The Mesa City Council at a meeting Monday, Feb. 6, will consider a liquor license for a one-day religious event Feb. 25 at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 2213 N. Lindsay Road.  The meeting begins at 5:45 p.m. in the council’s chambers, 57 E. First St.

Brian Bernis, finance director, is the applicant.
Beer and wine will be served. Dinner will be provided for event attendees.
The church website is http://www.stbridget.org/.

The council is slated to make a recommendation to the Arizona Department of Liquor License and Control. Pending applications before the Arizona Department of Liquor License and Control can be viewed here.

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie