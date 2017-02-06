Liquor license sought for St. Bridget Catholic Church event

The Mesa City Council at a meeting Monday, Feb. 6, will consider a liquor license for a one-day religious event Feb. 25 at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 2213 N. Lindsay Road. The meeting begins at 5:45 p.m. in the council’s chambers, 57 E. First St.
Brian Bernis, finance director, is the applicant.
Beer and wine will be served. Dinner will be provided for event attendees.
The church website is http://www.stbridget.org/.
The council is slated to make a recommendation to the Arizona Department of Liquor License and Control. Pending applications before the Arizona Department of Liquor License and Control can be viewed here.
Tags:Featured