Join Vice Mayor David Luna for free breakfast and Mesa updates May 6
Mesa residents and families are invited to join Mesa Vice Mayor David Luna for Luna Landing, a free pancake breakfast and an opportunity to learn about city of Mesa services, programs and events.
Luna Landing is 7:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Falcon Field Airport Terminal Building, 4800 E. Falcon Drive. For more information, call 480–644-5294.
