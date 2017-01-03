Generation Church hosts annual Love Week

Generation Church, 1010 S. Ellsworth Road in Mesa, will be holding its annual Love Week Jan. 29-Feb. 4. Each day will include one or more events to honor and love people in Mesa and the surrounding areas, according to a press release.
“It’s important to us that our church not exist in a vacuum. We want our community to know we are here and that we care,” Pastor Ryan Visconti said in the release. “Fulfilling that goal in a practical, tangible way was the inspiration for Love Week.”
Events include appreciation lunches for local teachers, police officers and firefighters, cleaning local parks, hosting a blood drive and concerts at nearby nursing homes.
“We are passionate about reaching out beyond the walls of our church. Loving people is more than just sentiment to us. This is about our desire to prove it,” Pastor Visconti said.
For more information, go to http://www.generationaz.org.