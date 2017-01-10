Falcon Field Airport community/tenant check-in meeting Jan. 18

Mesa residents are invited to attend a Community/Airport Tenants Check-In Meeting to be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, in the Falcon Field Airport terminal building, 4800 E. Falcon Drive. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 480-644-2450 or e-mail airport.info@mesaaz.gov.
The agenda includes:
*Airport capital improvement projects
*Fiscal year 2017-18 fees and charges
*Airport Master Plan update
*Falcon Tech Center
*”Fly Friendly” Program
The airport website is http://www.falconfieldairport.com/.