Falcon Field Airport community/tenant check-in meeting Jan. 18

Mesa residents are invited to attend a Community/Airport Tenants Check-In Meeting to be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, in the Falcon Field Airport terminal building, 4800 E. Falcon Drive. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 480-644-2450 or e-mail airport.info@mesaaz.gov.

The agenda includes:

*Airport capital improvement projects

*Fiscal year 2017-18 fees and charges

*Airport Master Plan update

*Falcon Tech Center

*”Fly Friendly” Program

The airport website is http://www.falconfieldairport.com/.

